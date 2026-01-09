Vandals run over Wells, Jackpot

The Eureka County High School boys basketball team got wins over Wells on Friday, Jan. 2 and Jackpot on Saturday, Jan. 3. The Vandal defense was suffocating against the Leopards and mostly responsible for the 68-42 win.

“We were able to frustrate them defensively, causing 36 turnovers which led to easy buckets in transition for us,” said ECHS head coach Fred Minoletti.

Jackpot didn’t have the bodies to hang with the depth of Eureka, falling 61-24. The Jaguars dressed just six players, so Minoletti played his starters for the first quarter and got valuable court time for his junior varsity players.

“Always good to start league with a couple of road wins,” Minoletti said. “The team is playing better offensively and starting to click. We hope to keep that going this week vs Lund, McDermitt, and NYTC.”

The Vandals (7-4, 2-0) are at Lund (6-8, 1-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. They host McDermitt (5-6, 2-0) on Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. and Independence visits on Saturday.