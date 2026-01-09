Williams wrestles to first-place finish at Sparks Invitational

Eureka County High School sophomore Mason Williams, wrestling at 215 pounds, went 4-0 with three pinfall victories to take first place at the Sparks Invitational on Jan. 2-3.

Williams earned a 7-0 decision over South Tahoe’s Ethan Garza in the championship match. His other three matches all ended via first-period pinfalls.

Preston Auch, wrestling at 175 pounds, finished in fourth place, going 2-2 with two pinfall victories. Wooster’s Riley Smith got a takedown in overtime to defeat Auch in the consolation match.

Also winning matches for the Vandals were Thomas Schweble (2-2), Hunter Pritchett (1-2), James Mahoney (1-2), and Tel Knudsen (1-2).

The Vandal wrestlers are next at the Steve Deaton Memorial Tournament in Minden on Saturday, Jan. 10.