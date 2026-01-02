Eureka boys, girls crush Tonopah

Eureka High School sophomore Anna Mckay scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds and three steals to go along with three assists in the Lady Vandals’ 47-10 home rout of Tonopah on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The Vandals allowed just one point to be scored in the first quarter, and allowed just two in the next two quarters. Eureka led by 20 at halftime.

Mckay has emerged as the leading scorer for this very young Eureka girls basketball team. Classmate Natalie Bliss scored eight points and continues to be the second option for the Vandals. Fellow sophomores Annie Tibbitts and Sophia Dickover added seven and six points, respectively. Tibbitts led the team with eight rebounds, and Dickover collected six.

The team defense was outstanding, as the Vandals had 17 steals and 33 rebounds. They turned it over just seven times. ECHS girls basketball coach Travis Gallagher said “limiting our turnovers is critical,” adding that “it is always nice to see more steals and assists than turnovers. The question is, can we keep that trend going into the regular season?”

The ECHS boys basketball team also crushed the Muckers on Saturday, 61-38. The 61 points were the most the Vandals have scored this season.

The boys start their league season at Wells at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, and at Jackpot on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. in Wells and 1:30 p.m. at Jackpot.