Leopards’ late comeback sinks Lady Vandals

The Eureka County High School girls basketball team entered the fourth quarter against the Wells Leopards leading 19-13, but a 10-2 run by Wells completed the 23-21 comeback win over the Vandals on Friday, Jan. 2.

Junior Quil Filippini led ECHS with 12 points, four steals and four rebounds. She was two-for-three from three-point range and shot 50 percent on shots inside the arc. As a team, however, the Vandals shot just 20 percent from the field and were just three-for-15 from the free throw line.

“We did not shoot well for the entire game besides Quil,” said ECHS head coach Travis Gallagher. “They had a good run toward the end, and we sent them to the foul line too many times. Just couldn’t get anything to go our way.

Even despite forcing Wells into 30 turnovers, the Vandals couldn’t overcome their shooting woes. The Vandals were also outrebounded 36-18.

“Tough loss, but we will see them again, and we feel confident in our ability. We just had an off day,” said Gallagher.

Eureka righted the ship on Saturday, holding the Jackpot Jaguars scoreless in the first half and running away with a 35-8 victory. The Vandals led 23-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Anna McKay scored 16 points and had five steals. Classmate Sophia Dickover grabbed nine rebounds, and Annie Tibbitts added six points and seven boards.

The Vandals’ shooting percentage improved slightly, hitting 27 percent of their two-point shots and two of their eight free throws. McKay was eight-for-11 from the field.

The Lady Vandals (7-4, 1-1) visit Lund (5-10, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and host McDermitt (5-4, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9.