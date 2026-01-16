Eureka County Swimming Pool Updates for the new year 

As of Jan. 6, the Eureka County Swimming Pool is now offering Aqua-Tots swim lessons and water aerobics programs to parent-and-child pairs. These classes offer water safety and survival skills that are crucial to preventing drowning. The parent-child duo will learn how to stay safe in and around water by using techniques to help the child feel comfortable and confident in the water, while also instilling water safety measures. The swim lessons set the child up for success when it comes to water safety, and the water aerobics class gives parents an opportunity to swim and exercise in a gentle way.

The parent-child aquatics lessons are on Wednesdays from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

The parent-child water aerobics classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Water aerobics and swim lessons cost $10 weekly or $30 monthly. Two parent and child swim lessons per week are $10 weekly or $30 monthly.

Families that only wish to participate in Aquacize are $10 weekly or $30. For families that opt to participate in all offered classes, which include two parent and child lessons and the aerobics classroom, the cost is $15 a week and $30 per month. Families are encouraged to drop into any class to try it out for $5.

The Eureka County Eels Swim club is open to all Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. At only $40 per month, children of any age can gain swim skills and confidence by meeting with friends, competing in swim meets and learning water safety by the standards of Red Cross Learn-to-Swim lessons. Children should be able to independently be in the shallow end and follow basic instruction. For more information or questions on classes or pricing, reach out to supervisor Crystal Rikalo at 775-224-6418 or email crikalo@eurekacountynv.gov. General questions can be directed to the Eureka County Swimming Pool at 775-237-5316.