Nevada communities invited to apply for fire mitigation funding

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Fire Chiefs Association (NFCA) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada have partnered for a second year of the Wildfire Risk Reduction Program (WRRP), offering grants of up to $75,000 for hazardous fuels reduction projects that reduce wildfire threats to Nevada communities. Applications are open now through March 1, 2026.

Nevada groups eligible for the program (see below) were encouraged to attend a live informational webinar at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The webinar covered program details and the application process. A link to the webinar and a recording are available on the WRRP application webpage.

The program will distribute approximately $847,665 to support hazardous fuels reduction projects in Nevada’s wildland urban interface, where homes and communities border undeveloped land. Grants will fund activities, such as cutting back overgrown vegetation, which will lessen wildfire severity and protect public safety, property and infrastructure.

Before and after photos show vegetation removed near homes in Lincoln County, funded by the Wildfire Risk Reduction Program in 2025.

Courtesy of Lincoln County Fire Protection District.

“Addressing wildfire threats across jurisdictional boundaries is critical to protecting Nevada communities, private property, the environment and public lands,” said Kelsey Griffee, BLM Nevada Deputy State Fire Management Officer. “BLM Nevada is committed to partnering with groups across the state to mitigate wildfire risk, where public lands surround so many communities.”

The WRRP is funded through BLM Nevada’s Community Assistance Program, a $1.6 million investment in fuels reduction through four community partners in 2026-2027.

“This partnership with BLM Nevada strengthens our efforts to reduce wildfire risk statewide,” said Dave Cochran, NFCA president and City of Reno fire chief. “These projects will improve safety for residents and firefighters, protect infrastructure and private property, increase public awareness and reduce the risk of fire spread between private and public lands.”

Eligibility

Those eligible for the program are county governments or municipalities, 501(c) (3) organizations in Nevada, statutorily recognized political subdivisions such as a Fire Protection District, Soil & Water Conservation Districts or Native American tribes working on behalf of one or more communities at risk of wildfires in Nevada.

Requirements

Applicants must have an active SAM.gov account and include their Unique Entity ID (UEI). Groups without an active account should register as soon as possible to avoid delays.

How to apply

Application instructions and required documents are available on the WRRP application webpage. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 1. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of March.

For more information

Questions may be directed to NFCA executive director Kellie Baratti at kelli@nvfirechf.org or 775-720-9874.

