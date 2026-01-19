Eureka County Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest in Crescent Valley

Crescent Valley -On January 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM a Sergeant was contacted by a Phoenix Convenience store employee about a suspicious person that had come into the store. They stated a male subject had a handgun tucked into his waistband. The same employee had told another Deputy earlier that they believed the male had just been released from prison.

A Deputy arrived in the area and began to search for this male. The Deputy through his investigation was able to identify the male as Dale Hair of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Deputy learned that Mr. Hair was a 7 time convicted Felon and Hair could not possess a firearm. Mr. Hair was also on Parole and Probation in Indiana. The Deputy was able to get a photograph of Mr. Hair, and he was able to confirm the suspicious male with the gun that was in the Phoenix as Mr. Hair.

Additional Deputies and Sergeants from Eureka and Crescent Valley plus Undersheriff Cobb arrived in the area to locate Mr. Hair. On January 14, 2026 at 12:16 AM Mr. Hair was seen driving on Fourth Street in Crescent Valley. Undersheriff Cobb attempted to stop the vehicle Mr. Hair was driving and Mr. Hair took off at a high rate of speed. Mr. Hair pulled into a residence and sideswiped a tree. Undersheriff Cobb took Mr. Hair into custody. During a pat down search of Mr. Hair, a handgun was found in his pocket.

Dale Hair was arrested for the following charges:

NRS 202.360.1 Possession of a firearm by prohibited person

NRS 179C.100 Convicted person fail to register with local law enforcement within 48 hours

NRS 202.350.1D Carry a concealed firearm without a permit

NRS 484B.653 Reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property

NRS 483.560.1 Driving on suspended license