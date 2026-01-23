Commission holds first meeting of 2026

The Eureka County Commission convened for its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 6. The marathon session covered a diverse array of county business, ranging from potential fuel tax increases and prosecutor compensation to extensive annual reports from the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works.

The commission voted to maintain consistent leadership across its various boards and kept commissioners Marty Plaskett, Rich McKay and Mike Schoenwald in their respective roles.

Fuel Tax Discussion

The day began with the commissioners meeting as the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC). During public comment, Comptroller Kim Todd and Public Works Director Jeb Rowley floated the possibility of raising county taxes on diesel and gasoline to fund road maintenance.

Rowley presented data from 2018, noting that approximately one million gallons of highway fuel were sold in Eureka County that year. “A five-cent tax of that would have been $50,000,” Rowley explained.

Todd added that the current four-cent gas tax generates about $104,000 annually for the RTC. She suggested that an increase would aid significantly in road paving and maintenance.

Commissioner Marty Plaskett reviewed the materials, noting that only four out of 17 Nevada counties remain at the four-cent level. “I would rather be with the majority of the group,” Plaskett said, asking his fellow commissioners if there was an appetite to raise the gas tax to nine cents to match other counties, or to adjust the diesel tax.

Commissioner Rich McKay expressed reluctance to touch fuel taxes, a sentiment echoed by Commissioner Mike Schoenwald.

“The county is a huge consumer of that, too; so, we’d be paying as well,” Schoenwald pointed out. “I’d say, let it stand. Leave it alone.”

With the consensus to leave the tax rates unchanged, no formal action was taken as the item was not on the agenda for a vote.

District Attorney Compensation

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to a request from the District Attorney’s office regarding compensation for Friday work. Since the county moved to a 4/10 workweek (four ten-hour days), the DA’s office requested a stipend to secure the availability of one prosecutor on Fridays when offices are generally closed.

Deputy District Attorney Holli Else argued that the current workload makes flex-time impossible. “Based on what I’ve heard from the courts is that we are busier than they can remember being in many, many years,” Else said. She noted that District Court is scheduled for Eureka two Fridays a month, and she is required in court more than half of all Fridays through March.

The proposed stipend would amount to approximately $23,400 annually. Else and administrative legal secretary Ashley Kemp argued that without the stipend or a reclassification of the position, the office would struggle with retention and recruitment. “I cannot imagine going back to only one attorney. We would be completely overwhelmed,” Kemp stated.

HR Director Cristina Lopez and the commissioners expressed concern about the precedent a stipend would set. Commissioner McKay worried that other departments working weekends would immediately request similar stipends.

“I do wonder if that was the best thing to do with the undersheriff back from salaried to hourly,” McKay reflected, suggesting that a salary study to adjust the base pay for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) position was a better long-term solution than a stipend.

“I’d rather fast-track the study without starting down that road of a stipend,” Plaskett agreed.

The commission voted to deny the stipend. Instead, they directed HR to prioritize a specific salary study for the ADA position and return to the board with a proposal within 60 days.

Health District Challenges in Crescent Valley

Shannon Ernst of the Central Nevada Health District (CNHD) provided an update on public health efforts, particularly in Crescent Valley. While a clinic office has been opened, patient participation remains low.

“It is slow to get participants there,” Ernst said, noting they are working on a media outreach plan. Consequently, the CNHD will not hold regular hours at the CV clinic but will remain open on an “on-call” basis.

Ernst also highlighted infrastructure issues, citing complaints regarding sewage in Crescent Valley. “We’ve done two septic system requests for this area,” Ernst noted. The Health District is working with local officials, including the Sheriff and DA, to review complaints and educate residents on viable wastewater solutions.

Financially, the CNHD is facing headwinds in recruiting an administrator. Ernst reported that the Churchill County Board of Commissions denied a request to increase the salary for the position, complicating efforts to build a solid administrative structure.

Sheriff’s Office Report: 2025 in Review

Sheriff Miles Umina presented comprehensive statistics for 2025, revealing a busy year for law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office handled 17,715 total incidents in 2025, including:

11,113 calls for service

1,677 traffic stops

42 misdemeanor and felony arrests

“It seemed this year that we had more in custody than we’ve had over the past four or five years that we were holding for an extended period of time,” Umina noted, mentioning one inmate who has been in custody for nearly a year.

On the technology front, Undersheriff Charles Cobb announced that the new Axion camera system was scheduled for delivery. In a move to save money, Sheriff Umina detailed a plan to repurpose SIM cards from existing laptops for the new vehicle camera cradles.

“Trying to be fiscally smart, all of our laptops have a SIM card in them,” Umina explained. By moving these cards to the vehicle cradle points, the department creates vehicle hotspots for connectivity without incurring new monthly service charges.

Public Works and Infrastructure

Public Works Director Jeb Rowley reported that the holidays were “quiet and peaceful” regarding road issues, but major infrastructure projects are looming.

County Facilities: Rowley identified necessary repairs for two county-owned houses on Mill Street. One property suffered significant water damage from a leak. “Both houses will require extensive upkeep this next year,” Rowley warned, citing foundation repairs, interior painting, and siding work to keep animals out.

Eureka Swimming Pool: The county is preparing to accept bids for a major rehabilitation of the Eureka swimming pool. The project, estimated to exceed the $100,000 threshold for prevailing wage, will address water seeping into the foundation, deck flooring upgrades, and plaster repair. The allocated budget for these upgrades is $230,000.

Water Rates: Rowley also prepared the commission for upcoming discussions on water rates. He planned to attend the Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board to explain connection costs and fees, acknowledging that this is “always a sensitive topic.” (See Jan. 7 Crescent Valley Town Board Meeting Report) He aims to provide transparency on how funds are applied before bringing a general review of the water system structure back to the commission.

Natural Resources and Land Use

Natural Resource Director Jake Tibbitts provided updates on federal land usage and mining projects.

Swift Exploration Project: Tibbitts reported that Nevada Gold Mines’ Swift Exploration Project at the south end of Mt. Lewis was approved by the BLM in December. The project encompasses a 21,000-acre boundary, with 200 acres of disturbance allowed over 20 years. Tibbitts addressed traffic concerns, clarifying that primary access will be via Battle Mountain, minimizing impact on Crescent Valley.

Greenlink North Project: A significant point of contention involves the Greenlink North power line project. Tibbitts noted that the BLM has kicked off a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). He highlighted a geopolitical struggle between counties regarding the route.

Lander County had pushed for the line to follow the I-80 corridor, while White Pine County opposes the line going north out of their jurisdiction. “If I were in front of the Lander County Commission, I would have demanded protest because here the line just goes through Eureka County,” Tibbitts remarked, pointing out that Eureka already hosts two high-voltage lines.

Sage Grouse Plan: Tibbitts also touched on the Greater Sage Grouse Land Use Management Plan, approved in late December. He expressed concern that some grazing metrics in the plan are “really open-ended” and stated he is strategizing with other counties and state agencies on how to navigate the new regulations.

Administrative Appointments and Updates

The meeting included several administrative updates and board appointments:

Planning Commission: Russell Conley was reappointed as chair through 2028, and Robin Hicks was reappointed through 2029.

Russell Conley was reappointed as chair through 2028, and Robin Hicks was reappointed through 2029. IT Department: Misty Rowley reported progress on the “IronClad” contract management system, noting that 400 to 500 contracts have been uploaded. She is also conducting an audit of County 911 locations.

Misty Rowley reported progress on the “IronClad” contract management system, noting that 400 to 500 contracts have been uploaded. She is also conducting an audit of County 911 locations. Human Resources: Cristina Lopez reported successful recruitment efforts, attributing an increase in talented applicants to the county’s PR firm. She is currently overseeing the implementation of a new recruitment portal and updating personnel policies.

The commission concluded the meeting by affirming the leadership for the new year and setting the stage for the budgetary discussions to come. The next major presentation regarding road maintenance is scheduled for February 3.

The Eureka County Commission approved: