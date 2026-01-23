Vandal boys basketball improve to 7-0 in Eastern 1A

The Eureka County High School boys basketball team continued its dominance of the Eastern 1A with victories over Owyhee on Friday, Jan. 16 and Carlin on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The Vandals doubled-up the Braves on Friday, 62-31, using more than 30 turnovers to score in transition. Joseph Minoletti, Dean Benson and Legend Hicks all finished with double-digit points to lead the Vandals to victory.

“It’s been a really good first half of the league season. We are playing pretty consistently on both offense and defense,” said ECHS head coach Fred Minoletti. “Our first quarters have been great, allowing us to jump out to early leads and control the game.”

Minoletti, Benson and Hicks again led the Vandals with double-digit points again versus Carlin. Eureka again forced more than 30 turnovers in the 59-17 rout on Thursday.

The Vandals (12-4, 7-0) start the second half of the league schedule on the road at McDermitt (7-9, 4-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. and at Independence (5-3, 4-3) on Saturday. They won the first matchups at home 68-41 and 38-23, respectively.