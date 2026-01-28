Vandals win 10th straight game

The Eureka County High School boys basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games with a 67-41 win at Independence on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Vandals started slow offensively but found their footing at the foul line.

“[W]e didn’t score until about four or five minutes into the first quarter, but took off after that. There were a ton of fouls called on both teams and it was kind of hard to get into any rhythm offensively,” said ECHS head coach Fred Minoletti. “We shot 30 foul shots and they shot 28. Fortunately, we made over 70 percent of them, and Joseph Minoletti was 14 of 15 from the line.”

The Vandals got their ninth straight win a night prior, on Friday, Jan. 23 at McDermitt, 75-32. It was the first time Eureka scored more than 70 points in a game this season. Much of that scoring came from beyond the three-point line.

“The team played great vs McDermitt on Friday…we shot the three ball well, hitting eight versus McDermitt, which is our high for the season,” informed Minoletti. “We had really good scoring production from other players outside the usual, led by Donny Mears scoring 10 for us.” It was the first time Mears scored in double figures this season.

The Vandals (14-4, 9-0) look to extend their win streak at home against Lund (10-11, 5-4) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27. They host Wells (7-12, 4-5) at the same time on Friday, Jan. 30.