Medical trips for the community in Crescent Valley

Crescent Valley senior center is offering Transportation for Medical appointments to Battle Mtn, Carlin and Elko once a week for all ages of the community.

The fee is $5.00 per person

Please call the Crescent Valley senior center 775-468-0466 and talk to Sandy or any other employee to see when the medical trips are available for the month. Please schedule the appointment for the available days as we must make sure the senior center is not short staffed for that day.

Please schedule the appointment after 9:30 and before 2:00 pm.

This is a great resource for the community.

If you have any questions, please call the CV Senior center and talk to Sandy 775-468-0466 or Linda Gordon at the Eureka senior center 775-237-5597.