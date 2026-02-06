Eureka wrestlers earn wins at Northern 2A Duals

The Eureka County High School wrestling team won two of five duals with Northern 2A teams, beating Carlin 36-6 and Owyhee 36-12 on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Getting a win versus Carlin was Tel Knudsen over Thomas Anthony via pinfall. Against the Braves, the Vandals won on forfeits.

The Vandals fell 54-18 to Battle Mountain, with Thomas Schweble getting the Vandals’ lone pinfall victory over Michael Nevarez. Wells took down WPHS 50-12, with Eureka only collecting wins via forfeit.

West Wendover beat Eureka 65-18, with Schweble again getting a pinfall victory, and Lian Allred also earning a pinfall win.

“Thought we should have performed a little better but that comes from being young and a lack of experience,” said WPHS head coach Jeremy Auch. “It’s gonna be a tough road at regionals. Got a couple kids that’ll be ranked, but they’re all gonna have to fight hard and wrestle tough if they want to make it to state.”

The Vandals are at the NIAA 2A Northern Regionals beginning Friday, Feb. 6 at Pershing County High School in Lovelock.