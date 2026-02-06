Two vehicles totaled in Crescent Valley collision; no major injuries reported

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of 6th Street and Crescent Avenue on the vening of Feb. 3, following a loud two-vehicle collision that left both cars totaled but resulted in no major injuries.

Photos by Lisa J. Wolf

Two vehicles totaled in Crescent Valley collision on Feb. 3.

Residents near the intersection, located off Highway 306, reported hearing a “big bang” at approximately 5:40 p.m. By 6:40 p.m., crews were on the scene attending to the wreckage and the individuals involved.

Fire Chief Jeremy Rice, along with the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and additional emergency personnel, managed the scene and the subsequent cleanup. While both vehicles sustained enough damage to be considered a total loss, officials confirmed that, fortunately, everyone involved escaped without significant harm.