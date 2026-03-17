Taco Tuesday goes green at Tequila Trails

Tequila Trails is inviting the community to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a festive Taco Tuesday party on March 17 beginning at 5 p.m.



The restaurant will be serving green chili burritos along with a variety of green drink specials, including festive options for adults and special green drinks for kids, making the evening fun for the whole family.



Guests are encouraged to wear green, bring friends and family and enjoy a lively St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a taco-inspired twist.



The event will take place at Tequila Trails, with food, drinks and holiday cheer planned throughout the evening.