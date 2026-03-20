Eureka Juvenile Probation seeking T-ball, baseball and softball coaches

Eureka Juvenile Probation is seeking youth coaches who are passionate about community service and youth development, and are capable of teaching the youth a love for the game. Volunteers are needed for T-ball, baseball and softball. Interested volunteers will learn new skills and gain valuable life experiences through coaching. Individuals eager to make a positive impact on the community and impact the lives of the youth are encouraged to reach out and begin coaching. For more information, contact 775-237-5450 or email idavila@eurekacountynv.gov or szimmerman@eurekacountynv.gov.