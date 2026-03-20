Michael F. Peterson Youth Leadership Challenge nominations forms open

The youth leadership program is an all-expenses paid leadership recognition and development camp sponsored by URECA and Mt. Wheeler Power. This camp is looking for qualified high school junior candidates who demonstrate strong leadership qualities and are eager to grow. Camp dates are set for July 6-10, 2026, at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. This week-long leadership camp is designed for students who are already involved and engaged in their school and community, demonstrating initiative, responsibilities and perseverance. Students must be comfortable participating and collaborating. They must show maturity and confidence and demonstrate strong character. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in leadership, teamwork, communication and skills building. Outstanding participants may be considered for scholarships, national recognition opportunities and future leadership roles, including returning camp director.

Nomination forms must be completed and returned to Christina Sawyer at christinas@mwpower.org by March 30, 2026. Nomination forms can be found at https://www.mwpower.net/sites/default/files/2026-02/2026-youth-leadership-challenge-application.pdf. For questions, call 775-289-8981 ext. 105. Selected participants will be notified by April 6, 2026.