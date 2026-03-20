School board celebrates student success while navigating state mandates

The Eureka County School Board convened on Tuesday, March 10 for a session that celebrated student achievements and discussed the increasing “reporting burden” imposed by state-level mandates.

A full quorum was present — including board members Lynn Conley, Melinda Filippini, Hallee Dechambeau, Dillon Pollock and Doug Dickover, alongside Superintendent Tate Else and Principals Lisa Hutchison and John Glover.

Administrative actions and superintendent evaluation

The meeting opened with several key administrative decisions. The board reviewed and officially selected the Eureka school calendar for the 2027-2028 academic year, ensuring long-term scheduling clarity for families and staff. Following the calendar selection, the board turned its attention to district policy, considering revisions to language regarding Fair Employment Practices and Employment Disabilities to ensure alignment with current legal standards.

A significant portion of the early session was dedicated to the annual evaluation of Superintendent Tate Else. The board moved to approve the evaluation, signaling continued confidence in his leadership.

“I appreciate my employment. I appreciate the feedback,” Else told the board following the approval.

High school highlights: FFA and fine arts lead the way

Eureka High School Principal John Glover provided an enthusiastic report on student activities, characterizing February as an exceptionally busy month for the student body.

A primary focus was the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, which continues to see robust participation. Glover reported that 40 students traveled to Mesquite on Feb. 25 and 26 for the annual leadership training program, an event he described as “fantastic.” The momentum is expected to grow as 53 students—representing roughly half of the entire high school population—prepare to attend the state convention in Reno from March 23 through March 26.

“One bus and two Suburbans full, and off we go to Reno,” Glover said. Superintendent Else underscored the significance of the turnout, noting that having 50% of the school involved in such a program is a remarkable feat for the district.

Glover extended his gratitude to the staff members guiding these efforts. “I want to thank all the kids who participated and Mrs. Mello and Mr. Gibbs. It’s a ton of work. They’ve been practicing for months,” Glover said, adding that students recently underwent testing to ensure they qualified for the upcoming state competition.

The fine arts department also received praise. Glover highlighted a recent concert held at the Eureka Opera House, led by Ms. Ashcroft. “It was absolutely fantastic,” Glover noted. “I’d never seen her play the fiddle; it was pretty cool.” Additionally, the high school and middle school choirs performed on March 3 at Eureka Elementary, earning congratulations for Director Mrs. Bell.

Athletics and student life

In the realm of student government, representatives recently attended a leadership forum in Elko. Glover informed the board that the school is currently gearing up for student elections, with a new student body government expected to be in place within the next few weeks for the upcoming school year. Academically, the junior class completed their ACT exams last week and is currently awaiting results.

The winter sports season recently concluded with strong showings at the state level. The Eureka boys’ basketball team reached the quarterfinals in Reno, while the girls’ team advanced to the championship game against Pyramid Lake. “They gave them everything they had,” Glover said. “It was really fun and exciting.” The season officially wrapped up with an awards night that also recognized the contributions of the wrestling and cheerleading squads.

As the district pivots to spring sports, the track team recently traveled to Mesquite for their first meet, and the softball team opened their season against Wells. Despite a loss in the opener, Glover noted the softball group is “improving and growing.” In rodeo news, Quil Filippini was recognized for a “phenomenal” opening weekend. The junior high track team also began its season yesterday under the guidance of new coach Dorothy Rowley.

The board also discussed recent outdoor excursions, including a junior high ski trip that Superintendent Else attended. “Amazing,” Else said, though he noted it was the “coldest day of skiing I’ve ever in my life attended.” The high school students are scheduled for their own ski trip this coming weekend, a program Glover credited to the support of Juvenile Probation.

Elementary education: Reading and science

Elementary Principal Lisa Hutchison shared updates from both Eureka and Crescent Valley Elementary schools, focusing heavily on the success of “Reading Week.”

At Eureka Elementary, the week featured a bookmark contest and a “reading passport challenge,” where classes competed for prizes based on the number of stamps earned. Students also created “adventure flags” that are now displayed in the school hallways. One of the highlights for Hutchison was the “teacher swap,” where instructors read to different classes, and a “buddy reading” initiative that paired older students with younger ones.

“It was really sweet to see the oldest and the youngest students at the school read together,” shared teacher Janine Mello.

Crescent Valley Elementary mirrored these celebrations with its own activities, including a school-wide reading of a Dr. Seuss book and daily 15-minute “pause and read” sessions. Both schools also celebrated the 100th day of school, with students dressing up as centenarians. In Crescent Valley, the younger students celebrated the milestone by popping 100 balloons.

In the classroom, Ms. Goettle’s fourth-grade class has been engaged in a hands-on biology project raising fish. The students received the fish in early February and have been keeping journals documenting the hatching process and various growth phases. The project will culminate in a trip to Cold Creek, where the students will release the fish into the wild.

Hutchison concluded her report by noting that March 12 marks the end of the third quarter. “I can’t believe it,” she said. “When we come back from spring break, it’s going to be March 23. I don’t know where March went.”

State mandates and the ‘reporting burden’

The meeting took a more serious tone as Superintendent Else addressed legislative changes and state-level requirements. He highlighted the ongoing work of the Commission on Education and Excellence (CIEE) and its subcommittee, “Metrics on Measuring what Matters.”

Else expressed significant concern regarding the district performance plan framework required by SB460. While there were initial hopes that the framework would streamline processes, Else argued that the “reporting burden” has instead increased.

“It’s overwhelming,” Else said, describing a recent follow-up report that required three pages of small-font text. He argued that the time commitments added by AB460 and other mandates are becoming unfeasible for a small district. “It’s kind of lowering the quality of all things as an accident. We need to do less better and be more strategic.”

Else noted that he has been working with Dr. Wakefield, who reportedly shares these concerns. Else recently testified on the matter and remains hopeful that the next legislative session will bring relief. “There needs to be a sit back and an audit of the whole entire system,” he told the board.

In a related development, Else announced he was selected to participate in “Career X,” an innovative program focused on integrating technology into school instruction and workforce development. Despite being chosen, Else remained vocal about his educational philosophy. “It’s interesting that I was the one chosen because I’m a little bit anti-technology,” he said, emphasizing that “high-quality teaching is going to move the needle; more technology programs are not.”

Public comment

The meeting concluded with a public comment from Fred Buckmaster, who announced his candidacy for the school board in the upcoming election. Buckmaster, who previously served on the school board in Fallon, noted that he has no family currently in the Eureka system but wanted to get involved. “This is a really nice environment,” Buckmaster said of the meeting. “I hope I get elected.”

The board adjourned shortly thereafter, with the next session expected to follow the conclusion of the spring break period.

The Eureka County School Board approved: