Vandal track teams compete in Ken Jensen Invitational

Eureka County High School junior Brooke Watts and senior Alex McKay were top finishers for the Vandals in multiple events at the Ken Jensen Invitational on Friday, March 13.

Watts was first in the 300-meter hurdles, eighth in the 200 meters and 13th in the long jump. McKay was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, seventh in the long jump with a personal best 17 feet, 4.75 inches, and he was top 20 in the 200 meters.

“Alex and Brooke did really good. Freshman Melissa Johnson and junior Russell Rowley ran really strong. Senior Julia Minoletti had a personal record in the disc,” informed ECHS head coach Gio Minoletti.

Johnson was fourth in the 3,200-meter race and 10th in the mile. Rowley was ninth in the discus, 14th in the 800 meters and 16th in the mile. Minoletti’s personal best discus throw traveled nearly 64 feet.

ECHS sophomore Reagan Mello also had a personal best discus throw to take fourth, and her personal best in the shot put was good for ninth place right behind teammate Shay Hooper. Hooper also took eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Eureka County senior Nathan Tudor also performed well, posting a 12th place finish in the 200 meters and a top-25 finish in the 100 meters. He also placed eighth in the long jump with a personal best leap of 17 feet, four inches.

Next up for the Vandals is the Battle Mountain Invitational on Friday, March 27. First events start at 9 a.m.