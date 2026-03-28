Sheriff, DA cite evidence processing in temporary dismissal of Owl Club case

A local drug case was dismissed “without prejudice,” giving prosecutors more time to gather evidence before going to court.

The Sentinel had initially reported on March 1 about the Feb. 26 operation at the Owl Club. A Feb. 28 Sheriff’s Office press release announced the arrest of Owl Club owner Eleny Mentaberry on drug-related charges. The arrest followed an investigation over the past year that included undercover operations by the sheriff’s office and Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force (ENNTF), which reportedly conducted two “controlled purchases.” The arrest was also reported by television outlets such as KVTN and KOLO8 and newspapers around the state.

On March 13, Owl Club owner Eleny Carrion Mentaberry commented on Facebook, “The case was dismissed first thing Wednesday morning [March 11, 2026]. 48 hours of silence, to date. May I suggest adding a lil blurb about any parties mentioned by name are innocent until proven guilty, no matter what untruths are printed about them by law enforcement and beyond.”

On March 16, the Sentinel was told the case “was dismissed without prejudice, which means they can refile the charges when [prosecutors] get everything they need.”

Ashley Kemp in the Eureka District Attorney’s office confirmed, along with records obtained through a public records request, that the case “was dismissed without prejudice to refiling.”

The paperwork, signed by District Attorney Ted Beutel, states: “NRS 174.085 permits dismissal by the prosecution before a preliminary hearing. The State requests dismissal without prejudice while law enforcement continues to gather additional information.” The order was approved and signed by Justice Dorothy Rowley, March 11.

Sheriff Miles Umina was reached for comment on March 18, and he reiterated the case was “dismissed without prejudice and so they can refile at another time. So, right now they have to process all the evidence and all that; so, just to make sure that it’s fair for the defendant and for the state to have everything put together.”

The Sentinel has reached out to Mentaberry for comment but, as of publication, has received no response.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges mentioned above are accusations, and the burden of proof rests entirely with the prosecution to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.