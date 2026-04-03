2026 Eureka Grant Summit slated for early June

The Eureka Grant Summit, hosted by the Governor’s Office of Federal Assistance, is slated for June 1-3 at the Eureka County Opera House, located at 31 S. Main St., in partnership with the City of Eureka and i-80 Gold Corp. This summit brings together notable community members, including leaders, health care providers, state agencies, housing developers and nonprofit organizations, to discuss different strategies to promote economic growth and development for Eureka County. The topic of mining will be prominent, especially with new mining operations continuing to come online.

The event begins with a tour of local mining operations followed by a networking dinner, providing attendees a chance to better understand Eureka’s landscape and the potential economic opportunities.The tour begins at 2 p.m., with dinner slated for 6 p.m. The following two days start at 9 a.m. and will consist of presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities to better strengthen Eureka and encourage rural growth.

The event is open to all. If you’re interested in discussing economic development, housing, workforce opportunities in rural Nevada and other opportunities within Eureka County, sign up for this year’s grant summit. For tickets and information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eureka-grant-summit-tickets-1981242217807?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.