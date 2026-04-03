‘Stinky fish’ and water rights: Eureka County grapples with jail issues and BLM overreach

The Eureka County Commission faced a reality check during its March 17 session, as Sheriff Miles Umina warned that the county’s lack of a local jail is turning Eureka into the “stinky fish” of regional law enforcement. The meeting, led by Vice Chair Marty Plaskett, also saw officials push back against a federal Record of Decision on the Mount Hope Project that they claim is built on “incorrect facts.”

The day began with the Liquor Board, where Sheriff Umina offered a blunt directive to local licensees regarding age verification: “If they look like they’re under 80 years old, they need to be checking IDs.”

The inmate dilemma

With Chairman Rich McKay absent, Commissioner Mike Schoenwald and Vice Chair Plaskett heard a report from Sheriff Umina regarding the logistics of housing prisoners. Currently, Eureka County must transport its arrests to neighboring Lander or White Pine counties, a system that is reaching its breaking point.

Umina detailed a recent case involving a suspect caught with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine. Because the suspect was injured in a car crash, White Pine County refused to house him due to medical liability. Lander County took him, but his medical needs occupied an entire cell unit, limiting their capacity for other inmates.

“We’re starting to become the ‘stinky fish,’” Umina told the board. “White Pine could say at any time they don’t want to house our people anymore. We have to have something in place to get it going.”

Umina noted that daily rates at Ely State Prison are $250 per day. The sheriff is preparing a formal proposal to address the “benefits and detractors” of bringing back the capability for local incarceration to ensure the county isn’t left without options during future election of sheriffs in neighboring jurisdictions who may not want Eureka detainees.

Mount Hope: ‘Shortcuts’ and missing facts

Natural Resource director Jake Tibbitts leveled a pointed critique at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) regarding its recent Record of Decision (ROD) for the Mount Hope Project. The massive molybdenum mine, which has faced legal hurdles since 2012, was recently “reconfigured” by the newly recast New Moly company.

However, Tibbitts argued the BLM’s approval is based on outdated information. “A lot of the information in the Record of Decision is based on facts that just aren’t correct,” Tibbitts said. He pointed out that the document fails to reference current greater sage grouse plans and ignores the fact that the BLM is no longer pursuing certain water reserves in the Supreme Court.

“We’ve been actively involved as a cooperating agency for a very long time and received no word from BLM except a phone call a week before the decision,” Tibbitts added.

District Attorney Ted Beutel advised the board to request a formal state director review. “It might be helpful to formally say, ‘Here’s some things that got missed, and here’s your opportunity to remedy,’” Beutel said, describing the federal oversight as a chance to address the “knuckleheads” behind the errors. The commission unanimously approved making a formal request for review.

Public Works: Clear water and seasonal shifts

Public Works director Jeb Rowley delivered a piece of good news: recent testing for PFAS (synthetic “forever chemicals”) showed zero detection in any of the county’s water systems.

As spring arrives, Rowley noted that water meters are being read again, and residents should expect usage-based billing to resume starting May 1. Major infrastructure projects are also nearing milestones:

The County Pool: Epoxy decking is finished, and the interior plastering is underway. Completion is expected by mid-April.

Epoxy decking is finished, and the interior plastering is underway. Completion is expected by mid-April. The Airport: Concrete is being laid for the snow removal equipment building, with a June completion date in sight.

Concrete is being laid for the snow removal equipment building, with a June completion date in sight. Courthouse Windows: The installation is nearly complete, with positive feedback from staff and the public.

Rowley also reminded the community that “Red Card” fire certification training is moving forward for county employees and volunteers, ensuring local crews are qualified to respond to incidents through interagency standards.

Seniors and schools: Community updates

Senior Centers director Linda Gordon reported a quiet but steady month. While homebound meal numbers are decreasing as seniors choose to return to the centers for social interaction, the program received a significant boost from an anonymous $2,900 donation in Crescent Valley.

Gordon also clarified the transportation fees for the senior bus, noting a $7 fee for Elko shopping trips and a $2 fee for local “town trips” to the post office or grocery store.

In the realm of public safety and health, Elden Allred of the VFW requested urgent upgrades to the local baseball and softball field concession stands. Following a Health District audit, Allred noted that three-compartment sinks and other sanitation improvements are needed before the July softball tournament season begins.

Commission approvals & financials

The board approved a heavy slate of expenditures totaling over $3.26 million, which included significant pass-throughs for state taxes. Other notable approvals included:

Infrastructure Upgrades: A $95,000 water fill station for Crescent Valley and solar upgrades for the Tenabo and Bald Mountain radio repeaters.

A $95,000 water fill station for Crescent Valley and solar upgrades for the Tenabo and Bald Mountain radio repeaters. Emergency Equipment: $13,053 for mobile radio replacements in fire and EMS vehicles.

$13,053 for mobile radio replacements in fire and EMS vehicles. Beautification: A $1,348 donation for downtown Main Street flower baskets.

A $1,348 donation for downtown Main Street flower baskets. Conservation: A $25,000 grant to the Eureka Conservation District for local natural resource projects.

The commission will next conduct its annual walk-through and inspection of the Eureka County Justice Facility and Detention Center on April 7, immediately following its regular meeting.