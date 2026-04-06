Vandal boys second, girls third at Battle Mountain

Eureka County High School senior Alexander McKay won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles at the Battle Mountain Invitational to lead the Vandal boys track and field team to a second-place finish out of 14 teams on Friday, March 27.

Fellow senior Nathan Tudor also performed well, posting a personal best long jump of 17 feet, nine inches, which was good for fifth place. He was also second in the 400 meters, seventh in the 200 meters and 12th in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Russell Rowley was first in the mile, second in the two-mile race, fifth in the 800 meters and fifth in the discus. The Vandals had the top four finishers in the mile, including sophomore Lian Allred in second, freshman James Mahoney in third, and sophomore Samuel Villalobos in fourth. Mahoney and Villalobos both ran personal best times. Allred was also fourth in the 3,200 meters, with Mahoney sixth and Villalobos in seventh.

For the girls, sophomore Anna McKay and junior Brooke Watts remained dominant to lead Eureka to a third-place finish amongst 13 teams. McKay won the 800-meter race, and Watts won the 300-meter hurdles. McKay was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a season best time of 18.91 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Watts was also second in the triple jump, second in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.

ECHS sophomore Reagan Mello also had a good day, finishing third in the long jump and triple jump. She was also 11th in the discus and eighth in the shot put with a personal best throw of just over 26.5 feet. Classmate Sophia Dickover ran a personal best 3:01.69 in the 800 meters to take sixth, just behind freshman teammate Melissa Johnson. Johnson was also ninth in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 1:12.88.

The Vandal track and field teams were at the Pershing County Invitational on Friday, April 3 starting at 9:30 a.m.