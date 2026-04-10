Crescent Valley officials discuss organ donation drive, proposed rail line and criminal investigations

The Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board convened on April 1 to address a variety of community initiatives ranging from public health campaigns and local law enforcement updates to a significant new infrastructure proposal that could impact the region’s landscape. Chairwoman Diana Kersey called the meeting to order at 5:05 p.m., with Vice Chair Jeremy Rice and member Laura Shivers in attendance.

Photos by Lisa J. Wolf

Sheriff Miles Umina and Sergeant Brian Shoaf with Deputy William Hoggard at the April 1 Crescent Valley board meeting.

The meeting opened with a presentation by Sheriff Miles Umina and Sergeant Brian Shoaf regarding the start of Donate Life Month. Following a successful campaign in Mineral County last year that registered 117 people, Sergeant Shoaf announced a goal to reach every resident in Eureka County this year. The initiative holds deep personal significance for the department, as former deputy Marcial Evertsen is a local beneficiary of an organ transplant. Officials noted that while medical priority always remains on saving the life of the patient, a single donor has the potential to save up to eight lives and heal more than 75 people through tissue donation. Currently, over 700 people in Nevada are on the waiting list for an organ, and residents are encouraged to sign up via the Nevada Donor Network website.

The board also received an update on the high-profile Owl Club case. Vice Chair Rice sought clarification on the legal proceedings, specifically the possibility of a dismissal without prejudice. Sheriff Umina explained that this strategy allows the District Attorney’s office to consolidate a vast amount of evidence—ranging from narcotics to other materials—to file a comprehensive case at a later date rather than rushing separate charges. While the complexity of the investigation means the process takes time, law enforcement assured the board that the case is not going away.

In a significant development for regional infrastructure, Chairwoman Kersey reported on a letter received from the Surface Transportation Board regarding a proposal by Nevada Gold Rail LLC. The company is seeking authority to construct and operate a new rail line through Eureka and Lander Counties. The project will trigger an environmental and historic review under federal law to evaluate potential impacts. While some board members raised questions about the eleven proposed crossings and the project’s physical footprint, others expressed optimism that the line could benefit the community if built to federal standards. Public comments on the project are being accepted until April 13 through the Surface Transportation Board’s website under Docket No. FD 36889.

The meeting concluded with updates on local maintenance and community events. Rice reported that the Volunteer Fire Department is currently in a “peaceful” period, though he anticipates a challenging year ahead. He noted that the recent Sonni’s Pancake Breakfast was a success, raising $743 for the department. Additionally, Christina Tucker informed the board that Crescent Valley Park is undergoing renovations for the walking path with exercise equipment. Crews are currently removing mulch and smoothing the surface to prepare for new gravel, explaining the presence of heavy equipment at the site. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 15.

The board approved: