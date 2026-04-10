The official State Fair of Nevada coming June 11-13

The first official State Fair since 2010 will return to the Nevada State Fairgrounds

The first official State Fair of Nevada will return to the Nevada State Fairgrounds in Reno June 11-13, 2026. The fair will feature the Nevada Junior Livestock Show, University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s 4-H State Expo, Nevada Governor’s Sale of Champions, a farmers market pavilion and Next Generation Junior Bull Riding.

“We are ecstatic to welcome everyone to the Nevada State Fairgrounds this June as the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) reestablishes the official State Fair of Nevada,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea.

During the last legislative session, Assembly Bill (AB) 333 was signed, restoring the Nevada State Fairgrounds (including the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and the Reno Rodeo Arena) to the NDA, as it was originally endowed in 1867. The passage of AB 333 paved the way for the return of the official state fair, which Nevada Revised Statute 551.030 states must be determined by the director of the NDA. The state fair originally ran from 1874 until 2010, when the fair board voted to dissolve the state fair..

“This is a big task for our department, and we want to ensure we are creating something that feels nostalgic for those who remember the state fair and welcomes those who didn’t get to experience it by highlighting Nevada’s diverse communities, rich heritage and agricultural roots,” added Goicoechea. “We look forward to welcoming our fellow Nevadans and neighbors June 11-13 and celebrating our communities together.”

More information about the official State Fair of Nevada, including sponsorship and vending opportunities, is available at statefair.nv.gov. Tickets will be available April 15.