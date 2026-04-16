CVTAB April update: Med-pods and a primary showdown

The Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board (CVTAB) April 15 meeting focused on rural infrastructure, technological health care advancements and upcoming elections.

District 2 commission race and election logistics

During public comment, Steel Raine, a Republican candidate for County Commission District 2, addressed the board to outline his platform centered on fiscal oversight. Raine, a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a master’s degree in business, focused his remarks on the sustainability of current county spending. He advocated for the implementation of long-term capital plans for northern infrastructure, specifically citing the eventual necessity of a municipal sewer system for Crescent Valley as the population continues to grow.

Photo by Lisa J. Wolf

Steel Raine introduces himself to the Crescent Valley Town Advisory Board and citizens.

Because the only candidates for the seat are registered Republicans, Nevada’s closed primary system dictates that the race will be effectively decided on June 9. The Eureka County Clerk’s office has confirmed that only registered Republican voters may cast ballots in this specific contest. Early voting is scheduled to commence on May 23 and will run through June 6. To facilitate participation in the northern regions, a drop-in ballot box will be stationed in Crescent Valley from May 26 to May 28 and will return for the final vote on June 9.

Community engagement for the election will continue with a candidate meet and greet on May 8 at ‘R’ Park in Eureka, followed by a formal candidate debate at the Eureka Opera House on May 30 at 7 p.m.

The virtual health pod

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to a proposal by the Crescent Valley Medical Services Advisory Committee regarding a technological partnership with the Central Nevada Health District. Committee Chair Kim Sewell presented detailed plans for a 6-by-18-foot virtual health pod designed to bridge the gap in specialist care for rural residents.

The proposed unit is a self-contained medical environment that facilitates virtual appointments for both physical and behavioral health. The interior is equipped with automated diagnostic equipment, including a blood pressure cuff and a thermometer that deploys automatically to collect patient data. To ensure patient privacy in a public setting, the unit features windows that automatically fog upon entry and a door that locks from the outside to prevent interruptions.

Safety and hygiene are central to the pod’s design. Sewell explained that the unit is programmed to undergo a complete self-sanitization cycle after every patient visit. Additionally, the structure includes a notification system that alerts medical personnel if a patient requires immediate physical assistance while inside the pod. The service is designed to be inclusive, accepting Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, with a billing system in place for under-insured residents.

The project carries a monthly operational cost of $30,000, which the committee intends to fund through the Rural Health Transformation grant. This state fund provides $38 million annually over five years. The total grant request for Crescent Valley would amount to $1.8 million, covering five years of service and allowing the town to compare the efficacy of virtual visits against traditional in-person clinic appointments.

Sewell noted that the Central Nevada Health District has committed to managing the complex grant paperwork, provided the town agrees to the partnership. The application deadline is set for April 30. If the grant is awarded, the town’s financial responsibility would be limited to providing a protected location — such as a carport —internet access and utilities. If the grant is not secured, the town is under no obligation to proceed. Upon approval and funding, the pod could be delivered and operational within 60 days.

Public safety and emergency services

The board received updates regarding the town’s emergency response capabilities. EMT Brent Jones confirmed the formal approval of a contract with MedEx. This partnership is designed to alleviate the staffing pressures on local emergency personnel and provide a framework for a more robust and sustainable EMS system. Jones also announced that the community will host its first Crescent Valley EMS Fun Days on May 22, an event intended to foster community relations and support the local department.

In the fire services sector, Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremy Rice reported a successful drive to increase department personnel. The department is currently collaborating with the Sheriff’s Office and Christina Lopez to streamline the onboarding process. This new system allows volunteers to be integrated into the EMS system and then transition into fire service roles, maximizing the efficiency of the town’s volunteer force.

Chief Rice also announced an upcoming FireWise meeting scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 4 p.m. This meeting will focus on community-wide fire prevention strategies and safety protocols as the region prepares for the summer season.

The meeting concluded with a summary of upcoming milestones, including the April 30 grant deadline and the commencement of early voting in late May.