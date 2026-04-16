County issues official notice for upcoming primary election

Eureka County Clerk Recorder Katherine J. Bowling released the notice for the 2026 Primary Election, outlining critical dates, polling locations and mail-in ballot procedures for local residents.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. In accordance with Nevada state law, all active registered voters in the county will automatically receive a mail-in ballot. Officials are urging residents to verify that their voter registration is current to ensure ballots are delivered to the correct addresses.

Early Voting and Drop-Off Information

For those looking to cast their ballots ahead of June 9, early voting will be held at the Eureka County Court House (Clerk Recorder’s Office). The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 23: 8 a.m. – Noon

8 a.m. – Noon May 26 – May 28: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30: 8 a.m. – Noon

8 a.m. – Noon June 1 – June 4: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Note: Polling locations will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Residents in Crescent Valley can utilize a ballot drop box at the Crescent Valley Town Hall during select hours between May 26 and June 4.

Election Day Details

On Election Day, June 9, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two primary locations:

Eureka County Opera House: 31 S. Main Street, Eureka, NV Crescent Valley Town Hall: 5045 Tenabo Ave., Crescent Valley, NV

Deadlines and “Closed Primary” Rules

Bowling emphasized the importance of timing regarding mail-in ballots. While ballots must be postmarked by June 9, the Clerk’s office must receive them by 5 p.m. on June 13.

“Keep in mind that the USPS can take up to seven or more days to process mail in Eureka County,” Bowling noted in the announcement. “To ensure your vote is counted, I strongly encourage voters to return ballots as early as possible.”

Voters are also reminded that Nevada operates under a closed primary system. This means only voters registered with the Democratic or Republican parties may vote in their respective major party races.

Voters can register or update their information online at www.RegisterToVote.NV.gov. For further inquiries, the Clerk Recorder’s Office can be reached at 775-237-5263.