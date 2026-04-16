Commission tackles 2026 budgets, elections and infrastructure

The Eureka County Commission met on April 7, with Chairman Rich McKay and Vice Chair Marty Plaskett in attendance and Commissioner Mike Schoenwald absent.

A significant portion of the meeting centered on upcoming local elections and the use of public facilities for civic engagement. Marilyn Strickland-Adams appeared before the board to request the use of the Eureka Opera House without a fee to host a series of Lincoln-Douglas style candidate debates. The first proposed debate is scheduled for May 30, featuring a contest between Chairman Rich McKay and Steel Raine for the commission seat. Strickland-Adams outlined a format consisting of ten questions per group with sessions designed to last under one hour, including time for candidates to deliver opening speeches regarding their qualifications. A second date of June 6 was proposed for candidates vying for the Sheriff and School Board Trustee seats. Chairman McKay expressed his willingness to participate but suggested scheduling the events after the local high school graduation. Public Works Director Jeb Rowley noted that while the venue is appropriate, ongoing repairs at the Opera House could necessitate scheduling flexibility.

The financial outlook for the county and its various districts took center stage as County Comptroller Kim Todd presented the tentative budgets required for filing by April 15. Todd provided a comprehensive overview of the fiscal health of the Eureka Television District, Devil’s Gate GID, Diamond Valley Rodent and Weed Districts and the towns of Eureka and Crescent Valley. The Eureka Television District reported a negative budget of $68,688, with revenues of $255,537 against expenditures of $324,225. Similarly, the Devil’s Gate GID filed a negative budget of $256,600, largely due to capital outlays and an estimated loss of $89,000 for the current year. The Diamond Valley Weed District is also operating in the negative, projecting $86,000 in revenue against $166,850 in spending, while the Rodent District—which recently implemented a control program—expects to file a negative budget of $103,979.

Crescent Valley Town reported $46,000 in tax revenue against $110,350 in spending, resulting in a negative $63,578 budget. Its proprietary water fund is also in a deficit, filing for a negative $375,852 after increasing board stipends and capital outlays. In contrast, Eureka Town provided the only positive budget of the group, bringing in $151,266 in revenue against $124,400 in spending. However, the Eureka Water Fund remains in the negative, requiring a $1.5 million grant from the General Fund to balance its $1.65 million in expenditures. Todd clarified that a “negative” budget filing indicates the county is utilizing its ending fund balances, or reserves, to cover the difference between revenue and expenses. She emphasized that the county cannot allow these reserves to be entirely depleted but uses these figures to illustrate the rate at which reserves are being utilized ahead of the final budget adoption in May.

The General Fund, which supports the majority of county operations, is projected to receive $43,923,000 in taxes and revenue. With a budgeted expenditure of $49,740,000, the fund shows a negative balance of $5,816,000, which does not account for an additional $8.5 million in transfers to other funds. Despite the deficit, Todd noted that the budget reflects a downward trend in negative filings compared to the previous year’s $10 million deficit. State revenue projections remain optimistic, specifically regarding net proceeds from minerals, which rose from $10.2 million last year to an estimated $17.48 million this year. This increase is attributed to current gold price projections. Total property taxes and net proceeds are expected to reach $26,018,000. Public hearing for the final budget approval is set for May 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Photo by Lisa J. Wolf

Proposed CV rail line per Surface Transportation Board.

Infrastructure and natural resources updates were provided by several department heads. Natural Resource Director Jake Tibbitts reported on a successful negotiation regarding the Greenlink Project, involving the BLM, NV Energy and I80 Gold. The county successfully advocated for the utility corridor to be reduced from a half-mile wide to just 300 feet to minimize the impact on private lands and future mining expansions. Additionally, the commission approved a formal letter to the Surface Transportation Board regarding the proposed Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) rail line. The letter states that while the rail line could improve safety by removing trucks from public roads, the county will not support the project unless all negative impacts on ranching, wildlife and public access are fully mitigated. Tibbitts also noted that the county is aggressively seeking cooperating agency status in the rail line’s review process, with public scoping expected to begin in late summer.

Public health and community services were addressed by Shannon Ernst, interim administrator for the Nevada Health District. She introduced Emily Lawrence of Village Reach, who is currently conducting a “windshield survey”—a systematic observational assessment—to determine community needs for future health planning. Ernst also announced that the district is updating its fee schedule with a 20.75% increase this year to accommodate service costs. In public safety, Sheriff Miles Umina reported on a grant application for “Self Guardian” cameras, which monitor inmate vitals to reduce county liability. The grant would cover $50,000 in initial costs with an annual upkeep of $550 per unit. The Sheriff’s Office currently faces a staffing shortage with four vacancies. Following the meeting, the commissioners conducted a walkthrough of the justice and detention facilities.

Ongoing maintenance and capital projects were highlighted by Public Works and the Road Department. Road Supervisor Scooter Mentaberry reported that crews have completed grading on JD Ranch Road, Palisade and Airplane Summit, and are currently working on Barth Road and Diamond Valley’s Highway 101. Public Works Director Jeb Rowley noted that water meter repairs are underway and fiber optic installation by Sky Fiber is expected to begin in Diamond Valley later this year. Facilities Manager Brenna Rogne provided updates on the Eureka pool, which has been closed since February for resurfacing. During the closure, pool staff have been reassigned to maintenance tasks at the museum and Opera House. Rogne also noted an increase in museum visitors, totaling 156 in March, largely due to community holiday events.

A significant administrative issue was raised during the public comment period regarding the District Attorney position. No candidates filed for the office by the deadline, including incumbent Ted Beutel. Under Nevada law, if no person files for the role, a vacancy is created. The current District Attorney remains in office until a successor is chosen, or the Board of County Commissioners must appoint a qualified individual to fill the unexpired term. Chairman McKay stated that the county would provide further communication on this matter at a later date.

The commissioners concluded the meeting by approving several expenditures and contracts totaling over $1.8 million. Notable approvals included a $300,000 contract with Intermountain Health for ground EMS services in Crescent Valley and over $80,000 in quotes for HVAC upgrades at the IT Department, Sheriff’s Office and various senior centers. The board also authorized a $54,787 purchase for a backup generator for the Sheriff’s Office and a $10,400 agreement for IT managed services. Other administrative approvals included changes to the County Room Tax Ordinance, the signing of the Indigent Defense Financial Status Report, and the ratification of a $20,000 change order for Eureka Town engineering services. Finally, the board certified the Nevada Division of Water Resources budgets for special assessments across eight groundwater basins for the upcoming fiscal year.