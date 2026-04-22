2026 JPO Dance Recital

The Eureka Opera House was filled with music, movement and proud families on April 16, as local youth took the stage for Dance Recital 2026, hosted each year by Eureka County Juvenile Probation.

The evening brought together dancers of all ages and experience levels, showcasing a wide range of styles from clogging and hip hop to tumbling and ballet. Under the direction of a dedicated team of instructors, the program reflected months of practice and preparation.

Instructors and their groups included Carrie Schweble-Clark, who led Hip Hop Hustlers and Rockstars; Michelle Hoekenga, instructor for Mini Hip Hop; and Shara Talbot, who worked with Tumbling and Twinkle Toes. Catherine Jones guided Poppies, Vandal Squad, Blossoms and Diamond Divas, while Kindy Fitzwater taught Happy Feet, Tiny Tappers, Blossoms and Star Steppers. Laura Lee Fitzwater also instructed Happy Feet and Tiny Tappers. Janine Mello led Pixies. Deanna Pollock and Emily Carrasco instructed Clog Stars and Beat Stompers, and Crystal Rikalo led Tumbling, ages two and three.

The recital program featured a wide range of performances, beginning with the youngest dancers and continuing through a full lineup before intermission.

Opening the show, the Tumbling two-to-three-year-old group performed to “Zoo,” followed by the Tumbling four-to-five-year-old group with “The Pink Panther Theme.” Tiny Tappers took the stage with “Yihaa,” and Pixies followed with “Three Little Birds.” Twinkle Toes performed “Reflection,” while Rockstars entertained the audience with “Under the Sea.” Mini Hip Hop brought energy with “HandClap,” and Clog Stars danced to “Rockin’ Robin.” Blossoms performed “KPop Free,” followed by Happy Feet with “Run It.” Diamond Divas took the stage with “Streetlights,” and Poppies performed to “Dynasty Orchestra.” Beat Stompers followed with “Try Everything,” while Vandal Squad performed “Beauty and a Beat.” The first half concluded with Star Steppers dancing to “Wild Flowers.”

After intermission, the performances resumed with Twinkle Toes presenting “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Happy Feet followed with “Country Roads,” and Clog Stars returned to the stage with “Splish Splash.” Hip Hop Hustlers performed “Abracadabra,” while Tiny Tappers danced to “Fireflies.” Pixies followed with “A Million Dreams,” and Poppies performed “Chandelier.” Diamond Divas took the stage with “Stay,” followed by Beat Stompers with “Simple.” Vandal Squad energized the crowd with “Don’t Stop the Music,” and the recital concluded with Star Steppers performing “Wings.”

Support staff played a key role in the success of the recital. Dressing room matrons included Chanlie Auch, Kaylee Contreras, Jamie Damele, Heather Andrade, Rebecca Lowe, Olivia Bender, Kaitlin Cloninger and Reagan Mello. Additional help was provided by Austin Zimmerman, Brody Sweet and Rickey Fitzwater. Steve Zimmerman served as stage manager and emcee, while Marissa Davis handled music. John Webb was recognized as clog master and Irma Davila served as general assistant.

Organizers extended special thanks to parents for supporting their dancers, as well as to the Juvenile Probation Committee, Opera House staff and the Eureka County School District.

The annual recital continues to serve as both a showcase of young talent and a reminder of the strong community support behind Eureka’s JPO-sponsored youth programs.