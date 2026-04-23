Jesse Watts vs. Eureka County

A Motion to Dismiss the civil lawsuit filed by former Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts against Eureka County, alleging improper investigations by the county, was heard at a motion hearing on April 17, 2026, at the Eureka County Courthouse.

Judge Steve L. Dobrescu of the Seventh Judicial District heard arguments from both parties and will review the statements before deciding whether to dismiss or proceed with the case.

The county’s legal representative, Marquis Aurbach, CHTD, filed a Motion To Dismiss Complaint for: 1) failure to state a claim, and 2) lack of subject matter jurisdiction (standing) with the county clerk on December 23, 2025.

The lawsuit primarily alleges that county officials conducted or authorized improper investigations into Watts while he was sheriff. Watts claims these investigations involved the use of non-law-enforcement personnel or outside investigators, which he argues violated Nevada’s Peace Officer Bill of Rights (NRS Chapter 289).

Ronald J. Dreher, Esq., serving as Watts’ legal counsel, stated at the hearing that the investigations might have resulted in punitive measures while Watts was acting as a peace officer, and emphasized that Watts was an aggrieved peace officer during the relevant period. Dreher further alleged that the county acted in bad faith and that information obtained through these investigations was improperly used in administrative or disciplinary actions against him.

In his complaint, Watts is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, asking the court to rule that the investigative actions were unlawful and to prevent similar actions in the future. He is also seeking attorney’s fees.

“We want it publicly known that the county violated the law and my rights, and the rights of my employees, which I was defending at the time,” said Watts. “The county taking these actions has immensely damaged my reputation in that community and the state. If they would’ve followed the law, and my rights, I would not have had to take these actions.”

Attempts to contact Marquis Aurbach for a comment went unanswered.