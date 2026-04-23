Takeaways from the April 21 commissioners meeting

The April 21 Eureka County Commissioners meeting included the the high-tech promise of virtual medical stations, as well as the pleas of a veteran protecting his “quiet piece of heaven” against encroaching mine routes.

Mining routes

Michael Hawkins, a resident of 12th Street in Crescent Valley and a retired veteran, stood before the board to discuss the proposed alignments for potential mining transport routes. For Hawkins, the “West Alignment” — a non-preferred but still viable route — is not just a line on a map; it runs directly through his four-and-a-half-acre property.

Hawkins said he lived in his truck for nine years to pay off debt and save for the land. “I finally found a place that’s quiet and peaceful and calm and affordable, and I don’t want to leave,” he told the commissioners. While representatives from Nevada Gold, specifically Luke Barrett and Matt Miller, suggested the alignment might be dropped in the coming months, Hawkins asked, “If it came down to eminent domain, what type of support would the residents have here from the county to help them with that?”

OnMed

The future of health care took center stage with a proposal for an OnMed Care Station in Crescent Valley. Kim Sewell, chair of the Crescent Valley Medical Services Advisory Committee, presented a vision for a “self-service” virtual clinic that could revolutionize rural medicine.

The OnMed station is an automated, high-tech cabin that allows patients to engage in private, virtual appointments with various specialists. Chairman Rich McKay questioned whether the facility would require additional staffing, to which Sewell clarified that the unit is entirely self-sufficient — even sanitizing itself automatically after each use.

Key features:

Specialized access : Connects users to behavioral health specialists, therapists and psychologists.

: Connects users to behavioral health specialists, therapists and psychologists. Community integration : Works alongside existing providers like William Bee Ririe rather than replacing them.

: Works alongside existing providers like William Bee Ririe rather than replacing them. Grant funded: The project is contingent on grant approval, with community reaction to be gauged through a trial period.

The board expressed preliminary enthusiasm, noting that the station offers access to a “huge variety” of specialists previously unavailable in the valley.

Crescent Valley sewer

County Commission candidate Steel Raine said the biggest issue shared with him by residents during a recent visit to Crescent Valley was sewage.

“It’s unacceptable to have sewage flowing from one neighbor’s yard into the other in the township in our county,” he said. “That’s like a third-world country scenario,” Raine asserted, urging the board to revisit a 2010 estimate for a municipal sewer system, then priced at $20 million.

McKay noted that such a large municipal project would require working with elected officials to appropriate the funding, but he agreed, “planning for something like that with the growth is not a bad idea.”

In a follow-up interview with the Sentinel, Commissioner Mike Schoenwald argued that the financial burden on individual citizens would be ruinous. He noted that forcing a hook-up to a municipal system would cost residents far more than maintaining individual septic systems. He also indicated most residents would be grandfathered in with their current septic systems. Instead of a multi-million dollar overhaul, the county is moving toward a “nuisance officer” model. This resource officer will facilitate septic maintenance and enforce health standards through the Health District, avoiding the need for a full-scale zoning department, which Schoenwald claimed is “not necessary” and would add further layers of bureaucracy.

Event logistics

Christy Hubbard, representing Eureka VFW Post 8914, requested use of the Eureka County Airport for a car show and drag race scheduled for September 25, 2026. Public Works Director Jeb Rowley said this would need to be authorized with the Phoenix Airport District Office. Rowley explained that because the airport relies on federal funding through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), holding a drag race without explicit FAA guidance could jeopardize grant assurances.

“They’re not responsive,” Rowley said of the federal officials. “It’s not high on their radar of priorities to give us guidance.” As a backup, Hubbard proposed a “more dangerous” alternative: closing a segment of Eagle Street. The board tabled the airport request while Rowley noted that the VFW would need to secure specific insurance for a road closure. Despite the venue uncertainty, the commission approved a $5,000 donation to support the event.

In contrast, the Red Barn General Store had a smoother ride. Manager Alona Hancock received approval to close West Front Street in Crescent Valley on June 21, 2026, for a father’s day car show, promising a community-building day of classic cars, music and food.

Public safety

Sheriff Miles Umina provided a comprehensive look at the county’s law enforcement landscape. In March alone, the department handled 1,678 incidents, resulting in 30 cases and three arrests. A major focus for Umina is the eventual opening of the local jail. Currently, the county is paying a premium to house inmates elsewhere:

White Pine County: $110 per person, per day.

Ely State Prison: $250 per person, per day.

Umina noted that some inmates are too difficult for neighboring counties to take on, increasing the liability and cost for Eureka. While the sheriff has converted a sergeant position to a deputy role to ensure the jail isn’t “top-heavy,” he emphasized a slow, methodical approach to opening the facility. “I don’t want to jump into opening the jail fast; I want to make sure we do this right,” he said.

Departmental updates

The meeting concluded with a flurry of reports from various department heads.

Human Resources & Health

Cristina Lopez (HR director) reported ongoing labor negotiations and a push to complete new hire orientations by the end of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, Linda Gordon (Senior Centers) reported a productive March, with the centers serving a combined 1,435 meals (698 in Crescent Valley and 737 in Eureka).

EMS and clinical visits

The EMS department reported 20 runs in March. Clinical were as follows:

Eureka Clinic: 310 visits.

310 visits. Crescent Valley Clinic: 14 visits.

14 visits. Dental Services: 48 visitors.

Public works

Jeb Rowley updated the board on several “punch-list” items, including a delay in the Eureka pool reopening due to a four-week wait for pool coping. He also noted that the Beowawe well is expected to be online by the end of the week, and fiber optic materials are beginning to arrive for Diamond Valley.

Natural resources

Jake Tibbitts highlighted the “gray areas” in the BLM’s Greater Sage Grouse Implementation plans, which he described as potentially “onerous” for local industries. Tibbitts is also actively involved in water modeling with I80 Gold and mitigation plans for Diamond Valley, ensuring Eureka County has a “seat at the table” as the state engineer sets new priorities for water resource efficiency.



Eureka County Commissioners approved:



The minutes of the April 7, 2026, commission meeting.



Expenditures of $2,397,512 including $363.92 to the Nevada Department of Taxation for Room Tax; $110,924.22 to the Nevada Controller for School Taxes; $568,985.84 to the Nevada State Controller; $165 to the Washoe County Crime Lab, for total pass-throughs to the State of $680,438.98.



Accepting the resignation of Natosha Clugage from the Hotel/Motel Seat on the Recreation Board, and directing the Clerk to begin advertising for the vacancy.



A donation of $1,000 towards the 35th annual Eureka High School Grad Night, to be held May 29, 2026, to be paid from the Commissioners Misc. Grants (010-001-53010-085).



Changes to the Eureka County Personnel Policy: Leave Plans, 6.1 Holidays.



The Chief Information Officer to review and execute a click-through Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Microsoft on behalf of Eureka County for the purpose of obtaining confidential security and compliance documentation necessary to conduct a cybersecurity review.



An amendment with Smarsh Inc. for Instagram Professional Archive Capture services for Eureka County, including a one-time onboarding cost of $700.00, a prorated recurring cost of $68.05 for the current term, and an ongoing annual recurring cost of $85.00; and authorize the CIO to sign the order form outside of the meeting.



A Statement of Work (SOW) with LegalEng Consulting Group Inc. for managed services in support of the County’s contract management system, for a total not-to-exceed amount of $10,400.00 for the term of May 18, 2026, through November 17, 2026, with the option to purchase additional hours as outlined in the SOW; and authorize the CIO to sign the agreement outside of the meeting.



An Inbound Services Agreement (ISA) with LegalEng Consulting Group Inc. to establish terms for managed services in support of the county’s contract management system, effective May 18, 2026, and authorize the CIO to sign the agreement outside of the meeting.



Installation of 3/4-inch residential water service for APN 007-380-14 in the Devils Gate GID District 1.



Quote #2026040212226071 from Montrose Glass in the amount of $3,093.75 for the purchase and installation of a steel door at the front entrance of the Eureka Senior Center utilizing funds budgeted in (010-001-55010-000) in the county commissioners fund.



Quote from Quantum Electric in the amount of $20,600.00 for installation of a CAT 80KVA Generator at the Sheriff’s Office utilizing funds budgeted in (040-130-55010-000) Building Maintenance Capital Outlay Fund which includes a 15% contingency to accommodate any changes for a 30-week lead time on the generator and a one- month generator rental cost during install.



Proclamation in support of May 2026 as Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month including promotion of Firewise USA Days in Eureka on May 1 and in Crescent Valley on May 2.



Changes to the Elko BLM on the MOU establishing Cooperating Agency status on the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout Grazing Permit Modifications and Range Improvements Project.